Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 30.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,598,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BLK traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $757.12. 291,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,596. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $802.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $761.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

