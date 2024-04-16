Lunt Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,208 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Lunt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 70,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

