Saybrook Capital NC Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 194,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,146. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.93.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.
Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker
In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
