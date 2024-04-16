Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 659 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.07. The company had a trading volume of 376,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,146. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.04. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.92 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

