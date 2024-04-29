Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,374 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,118,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $670,359,000 after purchasing an additional 685,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,312,000 after buying an additional 581,163 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $38.85. 14,664,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,881,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.