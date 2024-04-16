SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 134.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,710 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.30. 1,623,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,878. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.25.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

