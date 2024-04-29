Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,259,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 291,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 20.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 59.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARAP traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $13.74. 1,165,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,387. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 41.85%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

