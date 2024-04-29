Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 65,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,970,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,829. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $308.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.66.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.