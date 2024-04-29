Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 15,250 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 38.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VGM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.54. 35,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

