Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.6 %

APAM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.72. 155,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,958. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

