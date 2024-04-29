Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

APD stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.17. 799,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,978. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.35.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

