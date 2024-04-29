Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 182 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 750,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,118. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.