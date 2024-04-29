Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDP. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,336. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

