Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 145,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 732,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,911.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

