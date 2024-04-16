Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 145,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 732,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Mullen Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
