Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.44

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 855215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCTR. UBS Group upped their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 27.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 59,503 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 12.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $2,409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

