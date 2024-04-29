Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. Temenos has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $103.63.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

