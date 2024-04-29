Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Temenos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. Temenos has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $103.63.
Temenos Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.