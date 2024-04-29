3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 58.5% in April

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,857. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

