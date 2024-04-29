Investment House LLC Buys 20,030 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Investment House LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $110.46. 1,428,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,668. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

