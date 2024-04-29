Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 434,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Technogym Trading Down 3.1 %
Technogym stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Technogym has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.15.
About Technogym
