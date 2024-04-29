Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 434,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Technogym Trading Down 3.1 %

Technogym stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Technogym has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

