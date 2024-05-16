Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 139,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 80,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

