TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Up 46.6% in April

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of TAVHY stock traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $27.83. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.