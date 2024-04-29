Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

