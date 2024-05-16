Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Innate Pharma Trading Down 5.1 %

IPHA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. 8,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,777. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innate Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innate Pharma stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) by 132.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.24% of Innate Pharma worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

