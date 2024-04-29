The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.65.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

TJX traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $95.27. 2,173,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.