Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 705 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Hologic comprises approximately 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 402,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

