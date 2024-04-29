Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,120,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Relx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 131,711 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Relx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Relx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RELX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 659,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
