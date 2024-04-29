Eagle Ridge Investment Management Invests $11.60 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 222,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 630,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,030. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

