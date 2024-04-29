Eagle Ridge Investment Management Invests $11.60 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 222,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 630,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,030. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.