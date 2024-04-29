Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 32,298 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,652. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

