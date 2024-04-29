Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
Shares of TIIAY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.32. 40,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.
About Telecom Italia
