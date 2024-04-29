Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TIIAY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.32. 40,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

