4,334 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,785,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,171,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

