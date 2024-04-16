NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after buying an additional 556,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $98,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $230.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.