Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $451,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,802 shares of company stock valued at $36,356,911. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $347.17 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.52 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

