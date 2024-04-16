Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 285,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 164,608 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in PayPal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 28,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

