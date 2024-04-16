Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $10.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. Oxford Industries's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

