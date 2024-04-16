Nippon Active Value Fund plc (NAVF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on May 24th

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nippon Active Value Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Nippon Active Value Fund stock opened at GBX 175.80 ($2.19) on Tuesday. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 134 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 180.50 ($2.25). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.30. The company has a market cap of £198.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.24.

Get Nippon Active Value Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Nippon Active Value Fund

In related news, insider Rosemary Morgan sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.19), for a total value of £13,094.40 ($16,300.76). 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Active Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.