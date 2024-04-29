WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

WisdomTree has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

WisdomTree Trading Up 3.1 %

WT stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,705. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. WisdomTree has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

