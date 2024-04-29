Sui (SUI) Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sui (SUI) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Sui has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $161.97 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sui has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00001889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 38,919,902.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,295,901,469 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,295,901,469.4146154 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.20244441 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $136,039,859.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.