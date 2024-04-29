Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 1,495 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,779,000 after purchasing an additional 195,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 683,984 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,653,000 after purchasing an additional 605,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,354. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

