Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Buys Shares of 125 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $29.43 on Monday, hitting $886.87. 5,424,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $948.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.53. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.71 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,027 shares of company stock worth $29,655,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

