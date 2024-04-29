55,529 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.77. 26,655,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,259,410. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

