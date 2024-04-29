NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,080.31 or 1.00014114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012361 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00101712 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

