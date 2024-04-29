Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Plans $0.20 — Dividend

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the information services provider on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Alphabet stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,745,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,803,543. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average is $142.78. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $176.42.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.
GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
