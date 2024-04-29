Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance
DCOMP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88.
About Dime Community Bancshares
