Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Dollarama Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:DOL opened at C$112.59 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$80.81 and a 1 year high of C$114.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$109.36.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

