Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Dollarama Trading Up 0.5 %
TSE:DOL opened at C$112.59 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$80.81 and a 1 year high of C$114.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
