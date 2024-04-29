iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $50.68. 115,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,388. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

