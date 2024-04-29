Ewa LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ewa LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Accenture by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Down 1.6 %

ACN traded down $4.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $303.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,387. The company has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $10,276,287. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

