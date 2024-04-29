Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. 21,963,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,952,104. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

