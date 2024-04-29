The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Clorox by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Clorox by 11.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 58.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $147.93. 722,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,307. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 233.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

