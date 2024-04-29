iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,659 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

