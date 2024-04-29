Israel Discount Bank of New York Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.55. 16,308,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,763,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

